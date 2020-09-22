Voters may register at upcoming drives
COOPERSTOWN — The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will mark National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22, by hosting two voter registration drives from noon to 6 p.m. in Hartwick and Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the Hartwick drive will be at Freight Wheel Café & Community Workspace at 3097 Highway 11. The Richfield Springs event will be at Aubuchon Hardware at 129 W. Main St.
Voter registration drives will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley and from noon until 7 p.m. at Hartwick Fire Department Company No. 2 at 4877 State Route 28, in Hartwick Seminary.
Information will also be available on how to vote by absentee ballot, early in-person voting, which begins Oct. 24, or on Election Day, Nov. 3. The last day voters may register or update their registration in time for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 9.
Visit VoteOtsego.com, www.LWVCooperstownArea.org. or call 607-547-4247 for more information.
Reports due from Pomona delegates
SCHENEVUS — The Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Borst Field Pavilion.
According to a media release, reports from Pomona officers, committees and subordinate Granges will be given. If a Grange delegate cannot attend, their report should be mailed to Pomona Secretary Sue Drake, 105 John Deere Road, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.
New business will include the election of a Steward, Flora and an executive committee member along with action on resolutions and a memorial service for members who have departed during the past year.
Attendees are reminded to wear masks and may bring their own chairs. Social distancing should be followed in the pavilion. The Schenevus Grange will provide drinks.
Campaign to expand into Mohawk Valley
COOPERSTOWN — Heat Smart Mohawk Valley will host a virtual kickoff event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, with Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Clean Heating and Cooling Director Donovan Gordon. Heat Smart Otsego Campaign Director Bennett Sandler will also direct the Mohawk Valley campaign and will participate in the program.
The presentation is free, open to the public and will be on Zoom.
According to a media release, a collaboration of the Otsego County Conservation Association and Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Heat Smart Mohawk Valley is described as a community-based clean heating and cooling campaign focused on helping residents and business owners in the Mohawk Valley lower their energy bills, improve occupant comfort and safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The program offers free energy audits, information about efficiency upgrades and available financing. As further stated in the release, NYSERDA has provided more than $5 million for the operation of Clean Heating and Cooling Community and Heat Smart campaigns.
The addition of the Mohawk Valley builds on the success experienced by Heat Smart Otsego over the last two years, Sandler stated in the release. Counties that will be served include Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery and Oneida, along with Otsego and Schoharie. The campaign will include workshops, webinars, case studies, tours and outreach activities that focus on clean energy efficiency upgrades using heating, cooling and solar technologies.
Visit www.heatsmartmv.org for more information and to register for the program.
Series will examine subject of racism
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present a four-part series of virtual panel discussions examining how the local community and institutions are impacted by racism and how to confront bias and inequities locally to develop a more equitable Cooperstown. “Looking in the Mirror: Cooperstown Reflects on Racism,” will be presented free for the community on Zoom.
According to a media release, the series will examine racism through a variety of lenses, from tourism to education to health care and will feature some leading voices in the community. Registration is available at FOVL.eventbrite.com.
The first panel “Cooperstown Reflects on Racism” discussion will focus on history, demographics and current issues. It will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, with moderator Liane Hirabayashi and co-host Namita Sugandhi. Panelists will be NAACP Oneonta Chapter President Lee Fisher, Cooperstown Graduate Program Associate Professor of History Will Walker, Say Their Names exhibit organizer Jennifer Dibble and Opportunities For Otsego CEO Daniel Maskin.
Additional discussions in the series will be held Sept 30, Oct. 15 and 28. All will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/ for more information.
