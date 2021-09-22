Annual bake saleto be held Friday
FRANKLIN — Franklin Community Education Fund’s annual bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. until sold out Friday, Sept. 24, behind Wayne Bank on Main Street in Franklin. Those who wish to donate homemade baked goods are asked to drop them off between 8 and 9 a.m.
Proceeds will be used to purchase school supplies and sponsor upcoming school events.
Living Waters plans dinner and pie sale
COOPERSTOWN — A lasagna dinner and pie sale will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Cooperstown Presbyterian Church on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown.
Diners may have their meals at the outdoor tables to be provided or take it to go. Meat, vegetarian and vegan/gluten free lasagna will all be available.
The suggested $12 donation will benefit the mission of Cooperstown Living Waters to provide clean water in Honduran communities.
Area food co-op to host fundraiser
WEST WINFIELD — The 4-Corners Food Co-op has scheduled a Harvest Food Bag Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Scenic View Campground at 386 Truax Road in West Winfield.
According to a media release, the event will include food trucks, local musicians, corn hole, vendors and Cooperstown Distillery tastings.
In addition to a Harvest Food Bag sale, the co-op will also offer a 20% discount on lifetime memberships.Visit www.cornersfoodcoop.com for more information.
Center to introduce monthly Fun Night
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs has added a Community Fun Night to its lineup of monthly programming. It will premiere from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
According to a media release, there will be games, door prizes, free hot dogs, chips and beverages. Local farmers will sell their products, free family portraits will be available along with information on how to join 4-H, Scouts and Youth Sports. The movie “The One and Only Ivan” will be shown at 7 p.m. in collaboration with Richfield Springs Public Library.
Community Fun Night is open to the public. The most up-to-date CDC COVID guidelines will be followed.
Contact Rick Frable at rick@richfieldzone.org for more information including how to donate door prizes.
Activity-filled day planned in Delhi
DELHI - The Delhi Historical Society will open Cannon House at 47 Main St. in Delhi from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
In celebration of the village of Delhi’s Bicentennial, exhibits will include memorabilia from the sesquicentennial celebration held 50 years ago.
At noon, a dedication ceremony will be held for the education room in Cannon House which will be named in memory of late DHS supporter Mary Jane Henderson. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., copies of Henderson’s final compilation of stories, “Now Hear This: What’s My Line, A Unique Collection of Original Donkey and Horse Stories” will be sold. Proceeds will be shared between DHS and Little Brook Farm Sanctuary in Old Chatham. Visit www.delhinyhistory.org for more information.
Friends of Library to sponsor book sale
SIDNEY — A book sale will be sponsored by the Friends of Sidney Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
Club to sponsor display of cars
UNADILLA — The Algonquin Car Club will have a display of cars in front of the Unadilla House at 188 Main St. in Unadilla starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, the day of the Catskill Conquest Rally.
Rally participants are expected to begin arriving between noon and 1 p.m.
Irish celebration set for Saturday
SIDNEY — “Half Way to Hooley,” an Irish celebration sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce, will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. A hospitality tent will be available from noon until 3 p.m. and a parade along Main Street will step off at 2 p.m.
There will also be a marketplace with vendors, activities for children and corned beef and cabbage will be served from 3 p.m. until sold out at the Community Cultural Center, at 1 Bridge St.
Advanced orders for the $12 meals may be emailed to cccsacegroup@gmail.com
Email office@sidneychamber.org for more event information.
Paddle trip, walk to be sponsored
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers will sponsor two educational activities on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The first, at 9 a.m., will be an off-site kayak/canoe paddle trip at Nine Mile Swamp led by Adam Schoonmaker, geology professor at Utica College.
The fee will vary depending on whether or not participants have their own water crafts or need to rent them. Friends of Rogers members will receive a discount.
The group will meet in the main Rogers Center parking lot at 9 a.m. or meet at 9-mile in Hubbardsville on Wickwire Road.
Email execdir@Friends ofRogers.org for more information and to ask about reserving one of the 15 spots.
The second event will be a Mushroom Walk with Mycologists Sally Reymers and Owen Tallman at Rogers Center at 2 p.m. The mycologists will assist with mushroom identification and discuss its role in nature.
Participants should dress for the weather and bring any photos or recently-collected mushrooms they would like help identifying.
The free program has a maximum attendance of 15 people. Participants may register by emailing info@friendsofrogers.org or calling 607-674-4733
