FORDO program focused on recovery
DELHI — Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties will host Recovery for Humanity from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Courthouse Square in Delhi.
According to a media release, the event will be a celebration of recovery with music, spoken word and offerings from the recovery community as well as resources for all Delaware and neighboring county residents.
The main event will be a remembrance and luminary dedication to those who have succumbed to addiction. The names of those lost will be read aloud and luminaries will be lit. The evening will end by recognizing those who continue to battle the disease of addiction.
Call 607-746-3570 or visit friendsofrecoverydo.org for more information.
Rabies clinic to be held at town hall
WEST FULTON — The Schoharie County Department of Health will sponsor a rabies clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Fulton Town Hall at 1168 Bear Ladder Road in West Fulton.
Register at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/48.
Reports due from Pomona delegates
SCHENEVUS — Otsego County Pomona Grange will hear delegate reports, elect a Steward and Flora, honor the memories of departed members and conduct other business at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Borst Field Pavilion.
According to a media release, reports from Pomona officers, committees and subordinate Granges will be given. New business will include election of a Steward, Flora and an executive committee member and a memorial service for departed members.
Used book sale to span nine days
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host a nine day used book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 4.
According to a media release, the sale will take place on the porch of 22 Main St. A $5 bag sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.
Hardcover books will be priced at $2. Paperbacks will be $1, with some exceptions for art and coffee table books. New books will be added to the sale at multiple times each day, to allow for a rotating selection.
Because of COVID-19, social distancing will be required and the number of people allowed on the porch will be limited if necessary.
Call Lynne Mebust at 607-544-1418 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.