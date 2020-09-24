Used book sale to span nine days
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host a nine day used book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 4.
According to a media release, the sale will take place on the porch of the Village Hall that houses the library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. A $5 bag sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.
Hardcover books will be priced at $2. Paperbacks will be $1, with some exceptions for art and coffee table books. New books will be added to the sale at multiple times each day, to allow for a rotating selection.
Because of COVID-19, social distancing will be required and the number of people will be limited if necessary.
Call Lynne Mebust at 607-544-1418 for more information.
Annual auto rally set for Saturday
MOUNT TREMPER — The fourth annual Catskill Conquest Rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, along Route 28, the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway.
According to a media release, the event celebrates the driving pioneers who competed in the 1903 Automobile Endurance Run. Some 50 cars of all eras, from Packards to Lotus, are expected to participate in the non-competitive 2020 ride along a 75-mile section of the historic route from Mount Tremper to Unadilla. Stops will include the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi, Railroad Museum at Franklin, Polar Bear Ice Cream near Meredith and the Unadilla House.
Visit www.1903autorun.com for more information.
Open air marketto be held in Afton
AFTON — An open air vendor market will be sponsored by 6Zero7 Advertising Concepts of Afton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1386 State Highway 7 in Afton. Parking will be available at Suburban Propane at 1406 State Highway 7.
Vendors pay a fee to participate. There is no charge to attend or park. Health and safety measures related to COVID-19 will be followed including hand sanitation, masks and social distancing.
Sunday ceremony set to unveil marker
MARGARETVILLE — The Historical Society of the Town of Middletown in collaboration with Margaretville Mountain Inn, will host an unveiling ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, that will historically mark the spot where the region’s cauliflower industry first took root.
The site is the former William and Thankful VanBenschoten farm.
According to a media release, in the mid-1890s, 20 years after cauliflower began to be grown commercially on Long Island, William F. VanBenschoten, obtained 100 cauliflower plants from acquaintances there. His wife, Thankful Sanford VanBenschoten, reportedly nursed the first plants in flower pots in her kitchen.
The year after that, they put in 2,000 plants, and began shipping the crop in iced barrels on trains to the New York City market. Soon, other local farmers began planting cauliflower and the Catskills became renowned for its fine quality ‘white gold.’
The Van Benschotens also kept a boarding house. Listed on the state and national registers of historic places, Margaretville Mountain Inn still welcomes tourists and hosts weddings. It has been operated by Carol Molnar and family for 30 years.
Visit mtownhistory.org for more information.
Dinner option available locally
MERIDALE — The Meridale Fire Department will host a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, Sept. 27.
Individually wrapped chicken halves or dinners will be served by donation for takeout only.
The firehouse is at the corner of state Highway 28 and county Route 10.
Call Jessica Patterson at 607-437-2583 for more information.
