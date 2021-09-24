Fine arts auction to benefit RAG
ROXBURY — For Arts’ Sake, an annual fine arts auction sponsored by the Roxbury Arts Group, will begin at midnight Saturday, Sept. 25, at www.32auction.com/Forartssake2021.
The online and socially distanced event will end at noon Sunday, Oct. 3.
Live viewing and bidding parties will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at RAG at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury. Bidders will be able to preview the auction art and speak with the artists. Tickets for the parties are $25 per person.
Call 607-326-7908 or vist roxburyartsgroup.org for more information and tickets.
Sunday breakfast to be by donation
SCHENVUS — Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will host an eat-in or takeout donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Veterans Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
Servings will include pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, ham, scrambled eggs, home fries, biscuits and sausage gravy, fresh fruit and and beverages.
Art works auction to benefit WKC
WEST KORTRIGHT — The annual WKC Benefit Art Auction will remain open for bidding until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Auction items may be seen in person by calling 607-278-5454 or emailing info@westkc.org for an appointment or online at www.wkc.org. Bidding will require an account at www.32auctions.com.
The auction includes works by Alan Herman, Alex Sader, Amy Helfand, Caitlyn Davey, Charlie Bremer, Editha Mesina. Gayle Brown, Jeanette Platania Harper, Jehed Diamond, John Jackson, Kamilla Talbot, Karin Bremer, Kevin Larmon, Lanny Harrison, Laura Bredin Hussey, Lee Boroson, Liz Hoheusle, Marilynn Gelfman Karp, Patrick Barnes, Richard Kathmann, Temma Bell, Tracy Jacknow and Trevor Wilson.
Volunteers sought for upcoming run
SHARON SPRINGS — Volunteers are needed by Hero Fund America to help out at the Run 4 the Hills, a 4-mile run/walk scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, in Sharon Springs.
Hero Fund America supports education and training for first responders.
Interested volunteers may call Patty Johnstone at 518-231-1751 or email her Patty@HeroFundAmerica.org for more information.
Event information is available at https://herofundamerica.org/run-4-the-hills/.
Fire district needs to fill vacancies
WORCESTER — The Worcester Fire District is in need of a fire commissioner and district treasurer. The office of treasurer is a paid position.
Interested individuals may send a letter of interest to Fire District Secretary Rose Shulgay at P.O. Box 305, Worcester, NY 12197, by Oct. 4.
School needs members for five committees
ROXBURY — Roxbury Central School is looking for parent and community members to serve on a number of committees. They include policy, budget, audit, wellness and communication.
Letters of interest may be sent to Superintendent Jeffrey J. Bennett, Roxbury Central School, 53729 State Highway 36, Roxbury, NY 12474, or email bennettj@roxburycsd.org by Oct. 15.
Board to tackle three agenda items
GARRATTSVILLE — The New Lisbon Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the town hall in Garrattsville.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with sexual harassment prevention training and will be followed by a question-and-answer session on the new highway garage proposal and 2022 tentative budget workshop.
Discussion set on internet necessity
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Springfield Center Library staff will facilitate a discussion among residents about broadband internet in Springfield from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. The public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts regarding the quality of available internet and its necessity in the Springfield community. A similar meeting was held in August.
According to a media release, the discussion is part of the American Library Association’s initiative called “Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.” The library was awarded a $3,000 national grant for its participation in the initiative.
Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, Assemblymen Brian Miller, R-New Hartford and John Salka, R-Brookfield, will each provide their input at the meeting. As further stated in the release, all three claim to be committed to expanding broadband access, particularly in rural communities.
The required registration may be completed by calling 315-858-5802.
The library is at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Contact Hanna Conbeer at sp.conbeer@4cls.org, or visit www.libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ for more information.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries” is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.
