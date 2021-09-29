Group to hear from community servant
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at AMVETS Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
According to a media release, Joe Staruck and friends will share stories and photos of their work in the fire department and security at General Electric in Schenectady. Staruck began working at GE in 1965.
Staruck, joined C.H. Graham Hose Co. in Schenevus in 1958. In 1959 he was one of the founding members of the Schenevus-Maryland Emergency Squad.
Church to have rummage sale
COOPERSTOWN — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 2, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Elm and Pioneer streets.
Masks will be required to be worn and customers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
Bake sale to include sale of used goods
NEW BERLIN — The First United Methodist Church at 51 S. Main St. will have a bake sale featuring pies and rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Clothing will be priced at 1 per bag. All remaining clothing will be free from noon until free Saturday.
Barbecued chicken to be sold by Post
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 will have its fourth and final sale of Wilson’s barbecued chicken in front of Family Dollar at 44 N. Main St. in Bainbridge from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 2.
Proceeds will be used to finance community services provided by the Post in the Bainbridge area.
Customers are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For those who prefer to stay in their vehicles, orders will be brought to them.
Bake sale to be held at firehouse
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hartwick Seminary Fire Department at 4877 State Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
Rabies vaccination clinic to be held
SOUTH OTSELIC — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be sponsored by the Chenango County Department of Public Health from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the South Otselic Highway Department at 165 County Road 13A.
The clinic has a suggested donation of $5 per animal.
Pet owners and any others in attendance must wear face coverings if and when interacting with clinic staff.
Visit www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic to complete the required registration.
Dinner to be by takeout this year
UNADILLA — The First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla will have its annual Fall Harvest Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
The $12 takeout only meal will include pork tenderloin with gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, winter squash, homemade applesauce and apple or pumpkin pie. No drinks or side condiments will be provided.
A tithe of the profits will be sent to The Salvation Army.
Customers are requested to wear masks as they enter the church and follow the social distancing instructions provided for food pick up.
Run 4 the Hills to benefit group
SHARON SPRINGS — The eighth annual Run 4 the Hills for First Responders will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Sharon Springs.
According to a media release, the 4-mile run/walk will benefit Hero Fund America, a nonprofit founded by Garth Roberts in 2013 in response to the Boston Marathon bombings. It is the group’s mission to conduct activities that increase awareness, advocacy and support for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies and further the education, training and life-saving equipment needs for first responders.
Online registration ended Saturday, Sept. 25, but registration will be available on race day from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the American Hotel on Main Street.
The event will end with an awards ceremony.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6hjs3xh or www.HeroFundAmerican.org.
Church to sponsor turkey dinner to go
TREADWELL — A drive-thru takeout turkey dinner will be served from 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 2, at Treadwell United Methodist Church. The cost will be by donation.
The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered squash, cabbage salad, rolls, cranberry sauce and homemade pie.
The church is at 68 Church St. in Treadwell.
Four pipe organs to be part of tour
DELHI — The Village Bicentennial Committee and Delhi Historical Society will co-sponsor a walking tour of the pipe organs in Delhi at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Organist Curt Sather will lead the tour and talk about the history of the organs and architecture which houses them. He will also play each of the organs.
The two-hour tour will begin at First Presbyterian Church on Clinton Street and end at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Main Street at noon. Other stops will include the First Baptist Church and United Ministry.
Participants may bring a bag lunch which the group will assemble for at noon. Masks and social distancing will be required when inside church buildings.
Email Sather at sathercurt@hotmail.com with Organ Tour in the subject line for more information and to register.
Hispanic Americans to be recognized
ANDES — Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and Andes Public Library will present a free family event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 242 Main St. in Andes.
According to a media release, the event will recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans and will feature art, dance and food.
Olga Abinader and Jenine Osbon will read the book “Pepe and the Parade — a Celebration of Hispanic Heritage” by Tracey Kyle. Mexican paper flower bouquets will be made, the Bachata dance will be taught and empanadas from Greenane Farms in Meridale will be sampled.
Each child will receive a free book to take home.
Masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals and children younger than 12 but it is recommended that everyone wear a mask.
Contact an.ill@4cls.org or call 845-676-3333 for more information and to register.
Annual meeting set by CCE at Camp
DELHI — Cornell Cooperative Extension’s annual meeting and 4-H open house will be held at 4-H Camp Shankitunk at 2420 Arbor Hill Road in Delhi from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Johnny’s Selected Seeds Vice President of Research and Development Kevin Cook will present “4-H 4-Life.” Also speaking will be State Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin and Delaware County Dairy Princess Jillian Hungerford.
The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Call 607-865-6531 or email kmg289@cornell.edu for the link needed to join the meeting.
Visit www.ccedelaware.org for ticket availability and more information.
Electric Car Show to feature Tesla
SHERBURNE — The third annual Electric Car Show hosted by Friends of Rogers will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center on State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, the family-friendly event will include food options, picnic areas, hiking rails and trout ponds where fish may be fed.
The 2020 Tesla Model 3 vehicle to be raffled at noon Oct. 21, will be displayed and tickets may be purchased at the show or online at FriendsofRogers.org.
Owners of electric vehicles will be there to share their experiences with others. Vehicles may be registered for the event at www.driveelectricweek.org/event-attend.
Pantry to benefit from guitar concert
UNADILLA — A benefit concert for the Unadilla Food Pantry will be given by members of the Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York a 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St., in Unadilla.
Classical guitarists from Ithaca, Binghamton and Albany will join members from Oneonta and Otego for the performance.
According to a media release, the food pantry, staffed entirely with volunteers, is dependent upon grants and donations. At this time of year, the food pantry also has the extra burden of trying to provide holiday meals in addition to the regular monthly assistance to families.
Free-will offerings will be accepted at the concert. Everyone will be expected to follow COVID protection protocols by wearing masks and social distancing. The church is accessible at the Church Street entrance
Masons to sponsor takeout Sunday dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance and Scout groups, as well as maintain the lodge for other groups and the community.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly and strawberries and ice cream.
Patrons are requested to wear masks according to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines
Chinese auction set for Sunday
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will sponsor a Chinese auction fundraiser at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at AMVETS Hall on Main Street in Schenevus. Drawings will begin at 4 p.m. Bidders need not be present. Winners will be called.
Area town to host Fall Festival
MIDDLEFIELD — A Fall Festival will be held for the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Old Middlefield Schoolhouse at 3698 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
According to a media release from the Middlefield Historical Association, this year’s featured exhibit in the 1875 Schoolhouse building is “Churches around the Middlefield Township.” There is also a miniature display of the Cooperstown-Westville Airport. Upstairs, the development of life in Middlefield is depicted with artifacts, printed materials and photographs of the history of the town.
Games and activities will be available for all ages and pumpkins will be available to paint and take home.
A variety of vintage farm tractors and antique cars will also be displayed.
Booths will feature items made by local craft artisans.
Donated items will be available to bid on at the Lucky Draw Auction and the Old Schoolhouse Gift Shop will also be open.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase from the Tickled Pink Food Truck.
Organizers recommend that face masks be worn inside the Schoolhouse. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the grounds.
