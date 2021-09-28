Board set to address three agenda items
GARRATTSVILLE — The New Lisbon Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the town hall in Garrattsville.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with sexual harassment prevention training and will be followed by a question-and-answer session on the new highway garage proposal and 2022 tentative budget workshop.
Discussion set on internet necessity
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Springfield Library staff will facilitate a discussion among residents about broadband internet in Springfield from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Attendees may share their thoughts regarding the quality of available internet and its necessity in the Springfield community. A similar meeting was held in August.
According to a media release, the discussion is part of the American Library Association’s initiative called “Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.” The library was awarded a $3,000 national grant for its participation in the initiative.
Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, Assemblymen Brian Miller, R-New Hartford and John Salka, R-Brookfield, will each provide their input at the meeting. As further stated in the release, all three claim to be committed to expanding broadband access, particularly in rural communities.
The required registration may be completed by calling 315-858-5802.
The library is at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Contact Hanna Conbeer at sp.conbeer@4cls.org, or visit www.libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ for more information.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries” is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.
Church to have 3-day rummage sale
COOPERSTOWN — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 2, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown on the corner of Elm and Pioneer streets.
Masks will be required to be worn and customers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
Rabies vaccination clinic to be held
SOUTH OTSELIC — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be sponsored by the Chenango County Department of Public Health from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the South Otselic Highway Department at 165 County Road 13A.
The clinic has a suggested donation of $5 per animal.
Pet owners and any others in attendance must wear face coverings if and when interacting with clinic staff.
Visit www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic to complete the required registration.
