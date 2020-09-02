Stories and crafts planned by library
SIDNEY — Sidney Memorial Library at 8 River St. in Sidney will have Virtual Baby Story Time at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. At 3 p.m. will be Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra. Containers for pencils and crayons will be made. Participants will need paper, a can and glue.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Virtual Pajama Story Time will include songs, stories and finger plays.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
SUNY Delhi to offer veterans’ fee waiver
DELHI — SUNY Delhi is offering an application fee waiver for military and military-connected students pursuing a graduate degree. The decision to waive the non-refundable $50 application fee aligns with a SUNY-wide policy to support military and military-connected students, officials said in a media release
To qualify for the fee waiver, the applicant must be an active duty service member, a National Guard or active Reserve member, a veteran, or a spouse or dependent child of an active duty, National Guard, active Reserve, or veteran sponsor.
Qualified applicants may reach out to SUNY Delhi Office of Admissions at 607-746-4550 or enroll@delhi.edu and request the Graduate Admissions Application Fee Waiver Request form.
For more information, visit www.delhi.edu/veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.