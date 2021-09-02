Monthly dinner changes date
LARUENS — Because the first Sunday of the month falls on Labor Day weekend, the regular Laurens Masonic Lodge chicken and biscuit takeout dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Laruens Masonic Lodge on Brook Street. The proceeds are used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistances and Boy Scouts, as well as maintaining the lodge for other groups and the community.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Dinner consists of chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly and strawberries and ice cream dessert.
Planning board meeting rescheduled
MILFORD — Because of the Labor Day holiday, the September meeting of the Milford Planning Board is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 13, at Milford Town Hall.
Free rabies clinic set in Margaretville
MARGARETVILLE — A free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the town clerk’s office at 42339 State Highway 28 in Margaretville.
Face coverings and social-distancing will be required at the clinic.
Visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com or call 607-832-5200 for more information.
DCEC schedules annual meeting
DELHI — The seventh annual dinner meeting of members of the Delaware County Electric Cooperative will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at the American Legion a 41 Page Ave. in Delhi.
Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken dinners will be available by advance reservation.
Visit www.dce.ccp/annualmeeting or call 607-746-2341 for more information including how to purchase dinner tickets.
