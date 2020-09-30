Takeout dinner set in area community
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a ham and macaroni and cheese takeout dinner for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Included will be baked ham, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert.
Masked guests are asked to use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pickup their meals.
The free-will donations made in exchange for the monthly dinners support the on-going interior renovation project.
Voters may register at upcoming drives
COOPERSTOWN — Two voter registration drives will be sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area on Saturday, Oct. 3. Voters may register from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley and from noon until 7 p.m. at Hartwick Fire Department Company No. 2 at 4877 State Route 28, in Hartwick Seminary.
Information will also be available on how to vote by absentee ballot, early in-person voting which begins Oct. 24, or on Election Day, Nov. 3. The last day voters may register or update their registration in time for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 9.
Visit VoteOtsego.com, www.LWVCooperstown Area.org, or call 607-547-4247 for more information.
Church to sponsor roast turkey supper
TREADWELL — A donation, takeout, drive-thru turkey dinner will be served from 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 3, at Treadwell United Methodist Church at 68 Church St. in Treadwell.
The dinner will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered squash, cabbage salad, rolls, cranberry sauce and homemade pie.
‘Fun Day Out’ to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A “Fun Day Out” will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hidden Memories at 143 Main St. in Worcester.
According to a media release, there will be an outdoor flea market with antiques and crafts, a farmers’ market, sale of baked goods and a cruise-in car show will be sponsored by JEMS Customs.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Interested vendors may call Michael at 607-386-0825 for more information.
Cruise-in participants are asked to register with Joe Marsh at 518-598-6523.
The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 4.
Final barbecue set by area Legion Post
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 will sponsor its final Wilson’s chicken barbecue of the season from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 3, in front of the Family Dollar store at 44 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Proceeds will be used to finance community services provided by the Post.
Customers should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Those who wish to remain in their cars will have their orders brought to them.
Masons set to host dinner in Laurens
LAURENS — The regular monthly all-you-can-eat chicken and biscuit dinner hosted by the Laurens Masonic Lodge will be held as a takeout-only dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens. Included will be mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and strawberries and ice cream.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance, scouting troops, as well as maintenance of the lodge.
Chicken barbecue to benefit patient
SIDNEY — A benefit drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. until the food is gone Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, Knights of the Storm, a nonprofit motorcycle club, with cooperation from the Sidney Elks Lodge, is hosting the benefit they are calling Trinity’s Day!
The $10 meal will include barbecued chicken, coleslaw and baked beans. Orders may be placed in advance by emailing Knightsofthestorm13@gmail.com or calling 607-287-6018.
Proceeds will help 4-year-old Trinity O’Connor and her family of Sidney with expenses related to Trinity’s ongoing cancer treatment.
AMVETS Post needs meal count
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor a takeout dinner featuring Chicken Parmesan with spaghetti from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at its hall at 25 Main St. in Schenevus. The $12 meal with include a salad and dessert.
Pre-orders are required no later than Oct. 10, and may be made by calling 607-638-9298 or 210-818-6589.
