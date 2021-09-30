Run 4 the Hills to benefit group
SHARON SPRINGS — Run 4 the Hills for First Responders will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Sharon Springs.
According to a media release, the 4-mile run/walk will benefit Hero Fund America, a nonprofit founded to conduct activities that increase awareness, advocacy and support for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies and further the education, training and life-saving equipment needs for first responders.
Online registration ended Saturday, Sept. 25, but registration will be available on race day from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the American Hotel on Main Street.
The event will end with an awards ceremony.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6hjs3xh or www.HeroFundAmerican.org.
Church to sponsor turkey dinner to go
TREADWELL — A drive-thru takeout turkey dinner will be served from 4 p.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 2, at Treadwell United Methodist Church. The cost will be by donation.
The menu will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered squash, cabbage salad, rolls, cranberry sauce and homemade pie.
The church is at 68 Church St. in Treadwell.
Hispanic Americans to be recognized
ANDES — Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and Andes Public Library will present a free family event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 242 Main St. in Andes.
According to a media release, the event will recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans and will feature art, dance and food.
Olga Abinader and Jenine Osbon will read the book “Pepe and the Parade — a Celebration of Hispanic Heritage” by Tracey Kyle. Mexican paper flower bouquets will be made, the Bachata dance will be taught and empanadas from Greenane Farms in Meridale will be sampled.
Each child will receive a free book to take home.
Masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals and children younger than 12 but it is recommended that everyone wear a mask.
Contact an.ill@4cls.org or call 845-676-3333 for more information and to register.
Annual meeting set by CCE at Camp
DELHI — Cornell Cooperative Extension’s annual meeting and 4-H open house will be held at 4-H Camp Shankitunk at 2420 Arbor Hill Road in Delhi from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Johnny’s Selected Seeds Vice President of Research and Development Kevin Cook will present “4-H 4-Life.” Also speaking will be State Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin and Delaware County Dairy Princess Jillian Hungerford.
The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Call 607-865-6531 or email kmg289@cornell.edu for the link needed to join the meeting.
Visit www.ccedelaware.org for in-person ticket availability and more information.
Electric Car Show to feature Tesla
SHERBURNE — The third annual Electric Car Show hosted by Friends of Rogers will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center on State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, the family-friendly event will include food options, picnic areas, hiking rails and trout ponds where fish may be fed.
The 2020 Tesla Model 3 vehicle to be raffled at noon Oct. 21, will be displayed and tickets may be purchased at the show or online at FriendsofRogers.org.
Owners of electric vehicles will be there to share their experiences with others. Vehicles may be registered for the event at www.driveelectricweek.org/event-attend.
Pantry to benefit from guitar concert
UNADILLA — A benefit concert for the Unadilla Food Pantry will be given by members of the Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York a 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St., in Unadilla.
Classical guitarists from Ithaca, Binghamton and Albany will join members from Oneonta and Otego for the performance.
According to a media release, the all-volunteer food pantry, depends on grants and donations. At this time of year, the food pantry also has the extra burden of trying to provide holiday meals in addition to regular monthly assistance to families.
Free-will offerings will be accepted at the concert. Everyone will be expected to follow COVID protection protocols by wearing masks and social distancing. The church is accessible at the Church Street entrance
Masons to sponsor Sunday dinner
LAURENS — A takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance and Scout groups, as well as maintain the lodge for other groups and the community.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly and strawberries and ice cream.
Patrons are requested to wear masks per COVID-19 health and safe guidelines.
Chinese auctionset for Sunday
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will sponsor a Chinese auction fundraiser at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at AMVETS Hall on Main Street in Schenevus. Drawings will begin at 4 p.m. Bidders need not be present. Winners will be called.
Area town to host Fall Festival
MIDDLEFIELD — A Fall Festival will be held for the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Old Middlefield Schoolhouse at 3698 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
According to a media release from the Middlefield Historical Association, this year’s featured exhibit in the 1875 Schoolhouse building is “Churches around the Middlefield Township.” There is also a miniature display of the Cooperstown-Westville Airport. Upstairs, the development of life in Middlefield is depicted with artifacts, printed materials and photographs of the history of the town.
Games and activities will be available for all ages and pumpkins will be available to paint and take home.
A variety of vintage farm tractors and antique cars will also be displayed.
Booths will feature items made by local craft artisans.
Donated items will be available to bid on at the Lucky Draw Auction and the Old Schoolhouse Gift Shop will also be open.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase from the Tickled Pink Food Truck.
Organizers recommend that face masks be worn inside the Schoolhouse. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the grounds.
