Franklin pantry has evening hours
FRANKLIN — The Greater Franklin Food Pantry, housed in the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center at 574 Main St., is open from 5 to 7 p.m. monthly on the second and fourth Friday as well as from 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday.
Parking is available behind the property and the pantry is handicapped-accessible. Delivery is available upon request.
According to a media release, GFFP’s services are available to all Franklin and Treadwell residents and those in the former Treadwell school district in need of food. Canned and boxed staples, milk, eggs, frozen items and a limited selection of snacks and personal care items are stocked. Food distribution is determined by family size.
Call or text 607-386-1601, visit greaterfranklinfoodpantry.org for more information.
