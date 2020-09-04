Pizza sales to benefit AMVETS post
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus AMVETS Post #2752 will host takeout Gillette’s Pizza at the Main Street Veteran F’s Hall parking lot from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 10 to 13 to benefit of the AMVETS post.
Par for Paws to have different look
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The fifth annual Par for Paws Golf Tournament to benefit the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been restructured this year due to COVID-19.
To meet social distancing restrictions, 2020’s event at the Otsego Golf Club, on Otsego Lake nine miles from Cooperstown, will instead be an SQSPCA Golf Weekend beginning on Friday, Sept. 25, and extending through Sunday, Sept. 27.
Those who play at the Otsego Golf Club that weekend can take part by saying they are there to support SQSPCA.
The $40 per-person charge, a portion of which will be donated to the shelter, will cover the greens fees for 18 holes and use of a cart, as well as a thank-you gift and a hot dog at the end of play, according to a media release.
To register, call 607-547-9290.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the SQSPCA Golf Weekend.
For information, email shaynes@sqspca.org or call 607-547-8111, ext. 101.
