Society and library plan Family Day
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Springfield Historical Society and Springfield Library will host a Family Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Patriot Day, Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Children, parents and grandparents can explore the local history collection by way of a scavenger hunt. Prizes will be awarded. Apple cider and doughnuts will be served.
At the library, children of all ages are welcome to join the library’s first Lego Club. The theme is New York City buildings. Creations will be displayed at the library for one month. For younger children, Mega Bloks and Duplos will be available.
Adults may participate in a discussion of where they were on 9/11 in 2001.
Call 315-858-5802, email sp.conbeer@4cls.org, or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield for more information.
Quilts wanted for annual show
FLY CREK —The annual Draping of the Pews free quilt show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Fly Creek Methodist Church, on county Highway 26 across the road from the post office in Fly Creek.
Those who donate to the Cooperstown Food Bank will have an opportunity to win a lap quilt of their choice. This year’s featured quilts are antique, hand stitched beauties finished by the Fly Creek Methodist Quilters. The high bidders will get to take one home.
Members of the public are invited to share quilts, quilted clothing, wall hangings, table runners and other quilted items by dropped them off between 1 and 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, or by call Gail Olin at 607-435-2946. Quilts are to be picked up at the end of the show.
COVID vaccinations to be available
MASONVILLE — In conjunction with Masonville Day, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital staff will give COVID-19 vaccines at the Masonville Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Moderna vaccine will be used. Those receiving the vaccine will need to return to the Masonville Town Hall between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 9, for their second dose.
For information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines. visit https://www.nyuhs.org/covid-19.
Civil War tales to be told on tour
STAMFORD — Stories of the boys and men of the Stamford area during the American Civil War will be featured during a walking tour of Stamford Cemetery on Mountain Avenue at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
According to a media release, at least 50 Civil War veterans are buried there, including men who served in the United States Marines, infantry, artillery and cavalry. Many of the veterans returned home to Stamford and engaged in the new tourism boom of the late 19th century. Hamilton Preston built the Westholm Hotel and Fred Tingley, a Confederate prisoner of war for more than two years, became the proprietor of the Delaware House. James Ten Eyck was born in Greene County and served in a Black regiment. After the war, he bought a farm outside of Stamford and began a family with his wife, who was white.
Contact Richard Sears Walling at 607-242-6998 or richwalling@hotmail.com for more information.
Community dinner to return to Delhi
DELHI — After taking the year off in 2020, Delhi’s community harvest dinner, known as “The Delhi Dish-to-Pass” will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, on Courthouse Square in Delhi. The inaugural event in 2019 drew more than people from the community for an evening of food and music.
“The vision is simply to gather as many of us together as possible to share a meal at one table,” Ian Lamont, one of the organizers and a Delhi village resident, said in a media release. “No program, no agenda, no fundraising. Just a meal with your neighbors.”
Inspired by a similar event that has been held annually in Cooperstown for nearly 10 years, the Delhi Dish-to-Pass is free and open to all. In 2019, one long table was set up down the middle of Church Street. This year, due to construction, the table will be on Courthouse Square.
Attendees are encouraged to bring food to share and table settings. Volunteers will serve the food contributed by attendees at a separate buffet table. Thanks to the co-sponsorship of the Village of Delhi Bicentennial Committee, the Stoddard Hollow String Band will provide musical entertainment. For more information visit The Delhi Dish to Pass Facebook page.
Family of Heroes event planned in Sidney
SIDNEY — The Summer Series featuring Family of Heroes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 118 River St. in Sidney.
The public is invited to celebrate local heroes with free, hands-on learning activities for all ages. Events will include the Sidney EMS with Ambulance tour, CPR mannequins, the Sidney Fire Department with equipment, the Salvation Army with canteen and deployment system, Life Net Helicopter with medical gear, Sidney police with show-and-tell, body-worn cameras and Fingerprint ID kits.
A ceremony with presentation of awards will be at l:15 p.m. At 1:30 and 2:30 will be a presentation of Veterans Memorial Park history with flag folding and Flag etiquette along with a marching drill activity for children. Beginning at 2 p.m. will be a Red Cross presentation with Grades K-2 “Prepare with Pedro Project,” and Grades 3-5 will learn about a pillowcase project.
Free crafts with magnet kits, stamped bags and coloring pages will be available.
It will be is the last of the Summer Series for 2021 and organizers of the Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Day Care Center are making plans for the 2022 Free Summer Series, according to a media release.
Center to display children’s art and poetry
ARKVILLE — Children’s artwork and poetry related to Catskills water, its journey to, and use in, New York City is on display at the Catskill Water Discovery Center at 669 Highway 38, in Arkville, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through October, or by appointment, for groups and school classes. The exhibit features the winning entries of New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Resources Art and Poetry Contest. A media release said the works, inspired by contest themes, which incorporate STEM and humanities disciplines, address: “Water, A Precious Resource: To recognize the importance of a clean and plentiful supply of water.” “New York City Water Supply System: To explore the history of the New York City’s Water Supply System and its present-day source, operation, delivery, protection and maintenance,” and “Water Stewardship and Climate Change: What can we do to help? To consider our influence on the environment and how we can address and take action on environmental issues that influence our neighborhoods, our city, and beyond.”
The exhibit complements the center’s permanent exhibition, a timeline history of the New York Water Supply System, from the suitability of the Catskills to provide the country’s largest city with clean, abundant supplies of fresh water, to the sacrifices made by the local population, to the cooperation achieved by upstate and downstate leaders and advocates, yielding an unprecedented, unparalleled system, the release said.
For more information or to schedule a visit, leave a message at 845-586-6622 or visit www.waterdiscoverycenter.org.
Train show in Schoharie seeks vendors
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Model Train Show is seeking vendors in its second annual event.
There will be tables and vendors with model trains and railroad related items. This year there will be a live, fired up, steam engine model on display. The operating O Scale train set will be running. Attendees will also be able to see and listen to an authentic Burnell telegraph in the station house. Various railroad videos will be shown.
Food truck service will be on site.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18, in the Old Mill Building at 143 Depot Lane in the village of Schoharie. The admission charge for visitors to the show will be $7 per adult and $3 per child.
The Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum is a nonprofit entity of the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association. All fees and donations go directly to support the Railroad Museum, Palatine House Museum, to do repairs to buildings, improve and create new exhibits as well as present functions such as craft shows, children’s summer theater, the fall antique show and other special events. The museum will be open to visitors during the show.
Call 518-569-3395 for more information or to be a vendor.
