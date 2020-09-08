Fall Clean Sweep on tap for Saturday
HARTWICK — The annual Fall Clean Sweep will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Hartwick’s town hall at 103 Town Drive.
According to a media release, all social distancing and public safety advisories regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Residents may arrange for their items to be collected by a volunteer team for a fee by calling Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at 607-293-8123.
This year’s Clean Sweep will feature a table of reusable goods. Participants may contribute items to it as well as make donations in exchange for goods they wish to have. Proceeds will be used to defray the costs of dumpster rentals and other expenses.
Volunteers are needed for the event. Anyone interested is asked to call Vazquez.
Vazquez may also be contacted for more information, including what items will be accepted and what items carry fees.
Lawn, bake sale set in Charlotteville
CHARLOTTEVILLE — The Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restorative Committee will host a multi-family lawn and bake sale at the Charlotteville Schoolhouse, at the corner of Baptist Church road and Charlotteville Road in Charlotteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Roast pork dinner to be takeout only
MIDDLEFIELD — The Middlefield Baptist Church will host a donation takeout fall roast pork dinner on Friday, Sept. 18, to the first 100 customers with reservations.
Reservations may be made by calling Dorothy at 607-547-9093 or Sue at 607-264-8042. No reservations will be taken the day of the dinner. Dinners will be ready for pick-up at 5 p.m.
