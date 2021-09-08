Program to include poetry writing pair
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Featured will be writer, art historian and associate professor Melody Davis and poetry instructor Sharon Ruetenik, who recently retired from SUNY Delhi as its international student adviser, writing center coordinator and composition and literature instructor.
According to a media release, Davis is the author of four poetry collections. “Ghost Writer” is her latest volume, published by Broadstone Books in 2019. The collection has been nominated for a Pulitzer prize and a selection of its poems has been nominated for a Pushcart prize.
Ruetenik’s poetry chapbook, “The Wooden Bowl,” (Bright Hill Press, 2009) illustrates the role of women from Eve to Dorothy. The fellowship award winner’s work has appeared in print and online journals, most recently the anthologies Like Light and Three Line Poetry, the online journal Frost Valley Review, the print journal Iconoclast, and the Catskill Mountain Region Guide.
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
Pomona Grange to meet Saturday
GILBERTSVILLE — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 166 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
All Pomona and local Grange members are encouraged to attend.
Reports will be heard, the fifth degree obligation will be given by Past Master Roger Halbert and a new Pomona Steward will be installed.
The lecturer’s program will focus on “The Day That Changed Lives” in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Suggestions will be discussed for 2022’s Otsego County Fair Grange exhibit theme.
Butternut Valley Grange will provide light refreshments.
Tire day planned in Conesville
CONESVILLE — Coneville will host its annual tire day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the recycling center at 700 Potter Mountain Road.
Tire disposal is open to residents and property owners only.
Event at museum nixed for this year
EAST MEREDITH — Hanford Mills Museum has canceled the Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree and Powerfest scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.
According to a media release, the decision was made to cancel the event because of the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 in Delaware County and the difficulty in ensuring social distancing at the event.
The Woodsmen’s Festival is still scheduled for Oct. 2.
Guided tours of the sawmill, gristmill and woodworking shop continue by reservation Wednesday through Sunday.
Visit www.hanfordmills.org or call 607-278-5744 for more information.
Pennsylvania trip to deadline soon
Reservations are due no later than Friday, Sept. 17, for a trip on Friday, Oct. 22, that will include shopping, dining and a matinee performance of “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.
A motorcoach will leave the American Legion in Milford at 6 a.m. and pick-up passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 6:30 a.m.
Lunch, at 11:30 a.m. at Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl featuring Pennsylvania Dutch specialties, will be followed by the matinee in Strasburg.
Following a 5:30 p.m. departure, passengers should expect to be in Oneonta at 11 p.m. and Milford at 11:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens, the cost of the trip is $175 per person.
Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and reservations.
Checks payable to SVSC are to be received by her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.