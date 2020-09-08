Area church to host rummage sale days
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
According to a media release, weather permitting, there will be items outside as well as downstairs in the Hayes room.
Customers are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Proceeds will support the ongoing ministry of the congregation and community work.
Used books added to Saturday market
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will be at the Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley Saturday, Sept. 12, with used books, bookmarks and information on upcoming library programs.
According to a media release, a selection of $1 and $2 books will be available. Donations will be used by the Friends of the Village Library to support the library.
The Farmers’ Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Contact Karen Katz at 607-431-3418 or kkatz@stny.rr.com for more information.
Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 will sponsor its third Wilson’s chicken barbecue from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Sept. 12, in front of the Family Dollar store at 44 N Main St. in Bainbridge.
Proceeds will be used to finance community services provoded by the Post.
Customers should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Those who wish to remain in their cars will have their orders brought to them.
Butternut Grange to meet Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — All Butternut Valley Grange members are urged to attend the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
A flag bearer will be elected along with an executive committee member, a position that carries a term of three years.
Committees for the new Grange year will be appointed and upcoming fall community service events will be discussed. Pandemic protocol will be observed.
Guests are always welcome to witness a Grange meeting.
Call Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.