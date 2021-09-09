EOP plans exhibit of photos and quilts
EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville will honor the memories of heroes and victims of 9/11 at noon Saturday, Sept. 11, in its East Gallery with an exhibit of photos on loan from the Norwich Police and Fire Departments.
According to a media release, a moment of silence will be followed by the singing of the national anthem by Jenni Larcher.
The temporary one-day exhibit is intended to provide a communal gathering for area residents who want to pay tribute to the first responders and innocent victims during the 20-year anniversary of this tragic event which changed lives forever.
The same day, the EOH will open its annual Quilt Show with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit will run through Nov. 13. The show features Central New York’s quilting culture combined with national and international quilters. Quilts by 2020’s best in show winner Eileen Buel will be featured in the Arts Café.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Legion to recognize anniversary of 9/11
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post 806 will sell barbecued chicken in front of Family Dollar at 44 N. Main St. in Bainbridge from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Sept. 11.
According to a media release, the Post has named the event a “9/11 Day of Remembrance” chicken barbecue in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to remember all those who died that day and honor the sacrifices of those who have fought over the past 20 years to keep the country safe.
Customers are requested to wear marks and practice social distancing. Drivers may also remain in their vehicles and their orders will be brought to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.