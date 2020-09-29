Info session set on service academies
An information session for individuals interesed in learning more about U.S. Military Service Academies and ROTC programs will be offered online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
Individuals who wish to participate are asked to RSVP to NY19.ServiceAcademies@mail.house.gov with their first and last name, contact telephone number, home address and/or school address and a question for panelists. A link to the event will be sent to all RSVPs. Rep Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, is hosting the session.
Community Dinner to feature baked ham
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a ham and macaroni and cheese takeout dinner for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Included will be baked ham, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert.
Masked guests are asked to use the Main Street Chapel entrance to pickup their meals.
The free-will donations made in exchange for the monthly dinners support the on-going interior renovation project.
