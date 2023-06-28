Church to sponsor shortcake social
DELHI — A Strawberry Shortcake Social will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at West Delhi United Presbyterian Church at 45 Sutherland Road in Delhi.
Homemade biscuits covered with strawberries, ice cream and whipped topping will be served with cookies. Prices will be $5 for a small serving, $6 for a medium and $7 for a large serving.
The church is fully accessible. Takeouts will be available.
July to feature variety at library
DELHI — The Cannon Free Library’s “All Together Now” summer reading program will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, when children will be invited to paint on mini canvases that will be displayed “all together” on mini easels.
A variety of programming scheduled for July will include Steve Tomececk, known as “The Dirtmeister,” who will present the interactive program “Great Collaborations in Science” at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Meet a Delhi Firefighter will be held at the library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, and Lego Club will meet later that day at 3 p.m.
Children’s author Tracey West will entertain her audience with stories from the books in her Dragon Masters series at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Patrons may bring their Dragon Master books for her to sign or select from those available for purchase.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 18, and 20, toddler/preschool story times will be presented with added music, movement, and craft projects. Crafternoon will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and 19.
The library’s regular adult programs will continue through the summer and share the “All Together Now” theme.
Call the library at 607-746-2662, visit libraries.4cls.org/delhi or find the library on Facebook for more information.
Picnic fare to be Thursday’s menu
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 307 Main St. in Franklin will host its next Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, with grilled burgers, hot dogs, summer salads and a dessert buffet.
The monthly dine-in or takeout dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Guests announced for online show
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6. According to a media release, Jessica Cuello and Linda McCauley Freeman will be the featured writers.
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.