Career Night series end drawing near
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, will focus on the professional laborer
The final Career Night will be Friday, April 28, and will feature food service and hospitality careers.
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Resident to give talk on his home
OTEGO — The Otego Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Otego Town Hall at 3526 State Highway 7.
Otego resident Buss Hesse will present a program on the dismantling, moving and reconstruction of his 1700s house.
Meal, sale, raffle to be sponsored
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast and bake sale will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotte Valley Road in Charlotteville.
Openings are also available for a nonprofit organization to have a bake sale in combination with the breakfast on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Interested groups may email csrc641@gmail.com for more information.
The all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds will benefit the ongoing restoration of the schoolhouse
Sunday breakfast to be by donation
GARRATTSVILLE — Donations will be requested for the pancake breakfast to be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at Garrattsville Fire House on state Route 51.
