Call for artists issued by museum
PRATTSVILLE — The Zadock Pratt Museum invites artists working in all media to freely participate in “Views of Prattsville,” an outdoor event on the sidewalks and in the hills and valleys of Prattsville, weekends from July 1 to Aug. 13.
Artists are encouraged to create their own artistic views of Prattsville. Artworks produced will be auctioned off Saturday, Aug. 26, to benefit the museum.
Call Carolyn Bennett at 201-388-5103 for an entry form and more information.
