Seminar set on ‘Loss of a Spouse’
BOWERSTOWN — The GriefShare seminar “Loss of a Spouse” will be presented for free from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52 in Bowerstown.
According to a media release, the seminar is for those who are grieving the death of a spouse or know someone who is.
GriefShare is a Christ-centered, video-based support group program.
Call 607-547-9764 or email office@community biblechapel.com for more information.
Weekend art show has tents to fill
COOPERSTOWN — General artists are welcome to exhibit in tents at Fine Arts on the Lawn, an outdoor art show and sale held over Labor Day weekend at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.
Works by CAA members will be displayed on the front porch.
The deadline to register is Saturday, Aug. 25.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yh8mvk4w for more information.
Fiber Arts to be showcased at event
COOPERSTOWN — Fiber Arts Weekend is set to return to The Farmers’ Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27.
According to a media release, the event will feature demonstrations, exhibits, sales, and hands-on activities of spinning, weaving, knitting and quilting.
Participating groups include members of the Fenimore Quilt Club, Susquehanna Valley Quilters, Golden Fleece Spinners Society, Butternut Valley Spinners and Cherry Valley Spinners and Fiber Artists.
Exhibitors will have items to sell including chenille scarves, quilts, wool and alpaca products and pottery.
Museum interpreters will demonstrate textile techniques and provide hands-on activities for visitors.
Todd’s General Store will offer woven items made at the museum.
The event is included with regular museum admission.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
