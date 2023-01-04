Quilts sought for upcoming exhibit
COOPERSTOWN — Quilters and collectors of quilts are welcome to register from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Fenimore Quilt Club’s 2023 show.
According to a media release, on that day exhibitors may bring no more than two items to the Cooperstown Art Association galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Owners are responsible for insurance coverage for exhibited works.
Information will be available during registration to those exhibitors interested in selling any of their displayed works.
The Fenimore Quilt Club 2023 Show will be held from Feb. 4 through 19. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except for Sunday when they will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
Contact Sharon Chambers at 607-547-5306, Lisa Smith at 607-435-6674, or CAA at 607-547-9777 for more information.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for show details, a loan form, and registration information.
Market offering winter challenge
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is offering a “Hardy Locavore” challenge to reward shoppers at its winter Saturday markets.
A locavore is someone who is committed to eating food that is grown or produced within their local community or region.
According to a media release, those who shop 10 times between now and March 25, will receive a free cotton canvas box tote.
Hardy Locavore punch cards will be available at the welcome table at the Market. Once a purchase has been made, Karrie Larsson or a Farmers’ Market volunteer will note it on the card.
The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.