Plant sale set at college campus
SUNY COBLESKILL — The SUNY Cobleskill Plant Science Department’s annual plant sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
According to a media release, the sale will include campus-raised annuals and perennials, planters, hanging baskets, tropical plants, Boston ferns, Calamondin orange, Meyer lemon, and key lime patio pots.
The Carriage House Café and General Store will host the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature local foods, arts vendors, Taste NY products, and AJ’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck.
Visit www.cobleskill.edu/plantsale for more information.
Monthly dinner to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at the Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
Stamford writers headed to Hobart
HOBART — Liberty Rock Bookstore will host the Stamford Library Writers Circle for readings of their original works at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
According to a media release, authors will present short readings across multiple genres including poetry, short fiction and memoir. The group meets monthly at Stamford Library.
Those expected to read Sunday include Sandra Arnone, T.M. Bradshaw, Valerie Cole, Christine Hauser, Brian Kletchka, Priscilla Martin, Chris Santomassino, Ralph Stupple and Rick van Valkenburg.
Library to show ‘80 for Brady’
SIDNEY — Friends of the Libraries will present the free movie “80 for Brady” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney. The movie is rated PG-13.
Complimentary popcorn and bottled water will be served.
Free rabies clinic to be in Sidney
SIDNEY — Delaware County Public Health will host a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Sidney Fire Hall at 74 River St. in Sidney.
Visit www.delaware countypublichealth.com for more information.
