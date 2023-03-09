Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The third in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on law enforcement and firefighting.
Additional Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, March 17: banking and finance
Friday, March 31: agriculture and livestock
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Roast pork dinner set for Saturday
WORCESTER — A roast pork dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. in Worcester.
The dinner will be by donation and may be eaten there or ordered to go. The meal will include roast pork, dressing, smashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and a choice of beverage.
Open swims set at college pool
SUNY DELHI — Open swims will be held at Kunsela Hall Pool at SUNY Delhi during spring break from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Sunday, March 12, and Saturday, March 18.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/rt6tv3xj for more information.
Seasonal crafts wanted for shows
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications are still being accepted from area artisans for two craft events in Richfield Springs, the 42nd Annual Friendship Craft Festival to be held on Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, at Cullen Pumpkin at 587 Cullen Road.
The Church Of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs sponsors both events.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and a vendor application for both events.
