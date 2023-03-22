Dinner to offer choice of entrée
UNADILLA — The First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla will serve a $13 per person dine-in or takeout baked fish or ham dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
The menu will include ham with mustard sauce or fillet of haddock with lemon juice, baked potato, coleslaw, peas and carrots, a roll, and homemade cupcakes.
Proceeds will support church operations and the Jail Ministry of Otsego and Schoharie Counties “Story Tour” event sponsorship.
Church to sponsor Sunday dinner
SOUTH KORTRIGHT — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will all the homemade fixings will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the South Kortright Community Church.
Group to present talk on wetlands
JEFFERSON — Michael Kudish of the Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve in Stamford will present “Bogs & Wetlands, the Record of Catskills Natural History,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Judd Hall at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, bogs and fens can indicate much about the history of the Catskills, but unlike written records and tree rings, the wetlands focus on events going as far back as 15,000 years to the end of the Ice Age. Methods of sampling peat, plant fossil identification, and radiocarbon dating will be described.
The program is a presentation of the Jefferson Historical Society. Refreshments will be served.
Library to screen Tom Hanks movie
SIDNEY — The movie “A Man Called Otto” featuring Tom Hanks will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the Smart Room at Sidney Memorial Library at River St. in Sidney.
The movie is rated PG-13.
Presented by Friends of the Libraries, the free movie will include popcorn and bottled water.
Joker run/walk to benefit center
UNADILLA — The ninth annual Youth for Christ Joker 3.6 mile run/1.1 mile walk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1, the Teen Center at 16 Watson St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, the event serves as a fundraiser to support the Youth for Christ Teen Center in Unadilla.
Payment will be $25 for the run and $20 for the walk if postmarked by Friday, March 24. After that fees will $30 for the run and $25 for the walk.
T-shirts will be distributed to the first 60 registrants. All ages are welcome and costumes encouraged.
Call 607-432-0594, email cnyyfco@cnyyfc.org or visit www.cnyyfc.org/learn-more/events for more information and registration forms. Online registration is also available at www.raceentry.com/races/joker-runwalk/2023/register
Program to offer antique appraisals
DELHI — Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi will present its version of Antiques Road Show from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. The television program airs on the PBS channel.
According to a media release, Appraiser Michael Ivankovich will participate remotely by Zoom. He will introduce the concept of value and reveal what individual antiques, collectibles, and so-called personal treasures are worth today.
Items limited to one per person may be brought for Ivankovich to appraise. If time allows, a second item will be appraised.
Call the library for more information and to register for the program at 607-746-2662.
Orders wanted for Italian treats
NORWICH — The Ave Maria/Rosary Society is taking orders for its Easter bake sale scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 8, at St. Bartholomew Parish Center at 81 E. Main St. in Norwich.
Items that may be ordered include homemade Italian cookies, cannoli, cream puffs, pizzelles and meatballs.
Orders may be placed by calling Nancy McLean at 607-337-0731 or Georgi at 607-334-7696.
Entries wanted for two exhibits
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association invites area artists to participate in its May Regional Art Exhibition, “Essential Art” and July National Art Exhibition.
According to a media release, the prospectus for the Regional exhibit is available for download at www.cooperstownart.com, where a link to the National show’s online prospectus and submission form is also available.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
