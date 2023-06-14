Program set on trading cards
EAST MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at 10044 Elk Creek Road in the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church in East Meredith to elect officers and trustees.
A program by Frank Waterman on “Vintage Trading Cards” will follow the annual meeting.
According to a media release, colorful trading cards were popular and collected by the public during the late 1800s. They were distributed by businesses of every kind and often inserted into product packaging as a prize or bonus. Color printing was still very much a novelty, and the cards were valued for their radiant images. However, they went out of vogue when magazines began publishing colored advertisements.
A variety of trading cards will be shown by Waterman who will also provide background information about many of the products they advertise.
The public is invited and admission is free.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Spider Man film to be screened
DELHI — Bushel will screen “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as this month’s Community Film. It was chosen by Augustus, who is 11, and his mom, Elizabeth Green, of Delhi.
The film will start at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Visit www.bushel collective.org for more information.
Day to explore set at Hanford Mills
EAST MEREDITH — Hanford Mills Museum will host an Exploration Day and New York State Path Through History event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
According to a media release, admission rates will be waived in favor of donations for this event.
A free bird walk will be hosted from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Participants are requested to register at https://tinyurl.com/4dscz3e4.
Hanford Mills is at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith.
Visit www.hanfordmills.org or call 607-278-5744 for more information.
Tours to provide peek into history
MARGARETVILLE — The 10th Living History Center Tour will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Margaretville Cemetery.
According to a media release from event sponsor, the Historical Society of Middletown, an early bird performance will be offered at 2 p.m. on the Open Eye Theater stage on Main Street.
The tour will feature portrayals of six individuals from Middletown’s past and will be led by costumed guides.
Tickets are $20. Those 15 and younger may attend for free.
Reservations may be made by calling 845-586-4736.
Visit mtownhistory.org for more information.
Book collection set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host its final book collection in preparation for its annual Summer Book Sale to be held from June 24 to July 2.
According to a media release, books may be left from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 17, at the Fair Street entrance for 22 Main St.
Donations of used books in good condition are welcome, including paperback and hard cover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, arts and crafts books, and cookbooks. Movies on DVD and audiobooks on CD are also acceptable. FoVL reserves the right to reject donations of damaged books or those in exceptionally poor condition.
Sale proceeds will benefit the Village Library.
Homemade treat to rule at festival
WORCESTER — The 51st annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by the Worcester-Schenevus Library, at 174 Main St. in Worcester, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
According to a media release, the event will include homemade strawberry shortcake, the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, three food trucks and a hot dog stand, activities for children, yard sales, plant sales, and a used book sale. It will also serve as the kick-off to the library’s summer reading program offering free children’s books donated by Lisa Libraries.
The Worcester Central School jazz band will perform at 11 a.m. followed by the Worcester Chorale at 1 p.m. and folk rock music by Flying Rob & Friends.
Debut concert to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Children’s Choir will perform its debut concert at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the veranda of the Village Library at 22 Main St. in connection with a Father’s Day activity.
According to a media release, the 30-member choir 30 will sing, dance and entertain with a repertoire of American pop and rock classics.
At 11:30 a.m. the library will offer family-friendly arts and crafts activities in the children’s room with a Father’s Day theme.
In the event of inclement weather the performance will move indoors.
Call Dana LaCroix at 607-304-1359 or email cooperstownchildrenschoir @gmail.com for more information.
Pancake breakfast set at Schoolhouse
CHARLOTTEVILLE — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and bake sale will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse in Main Street in Charlotteville.
The meal will cost $12 for adults and $5 for children. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
