Evening concert set in Worcester park
WORCESTER — Mister Paperback will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Heritage Park gazebo in Worcester.
If it rains, the concert will move to the Wieting Theater.
Annual gathering set by lake group
COOPERSTOWN — The annual gathering of the Otsego Lake Association will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the open air pavilion at the Otsego Sailing Club at 5992 State Route 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, an update on the state of Otsego Lake to include water quality, fish, no-wake buoys, and harmful algae blooms will be given. There will also be a silent auction, awards presentation and scientific research posters made by SUNY Oneonta biology students will be displayed.
One does not need to be a member to attend.
Visit www.otsegolake association.org for more information.
Annual Gun Show set for Sunday
UNADILLA — Midstate Arms will sponsor its 46th annual Gun Show & Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, with the Unadilla Rod and Gun Club at the organization’s building at 566 Butternut Road in Unadilla.
According to a media release, more than 100 dealers are expected and will pay cash for old or unwanted guns, swords and military relics.
Admission is free. All federal and state firearms laws will be observed, including background checks.
