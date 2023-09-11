Brooks, Johnson to be guest poets
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
According to a media release, Clifford Brooks and Luke Johnson will be the featured poets.
Emailinfo@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Historians to hear about CNY Fair
HARTWICK — Wayne Wright, librarian for the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, will present a talk on the history of the Central New York Fair, referred to by locals as the Oneonta Fair, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14. Hosted by the Otsego County Historical Association, the program will be presented at Kinney Memorial Library on Main Street in Hartwick.
Call Carol Goodrich at 607-293-7950 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.