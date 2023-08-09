Reception to mark exhibit openings
MARGARETVILLE — Two solo shows and a members group show are set to open Friday at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
According to a media release, “View from Here,” oil paintings on barn wood and canvas by Deborah Ruggerio and “The Crones,” a mix of art forms, by Bonnie Mitchell, Elaine Grandy and Linda Lariar, will open with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
The show will remain through Sunday, Sept. 10.
Longyear Gallery is open from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday holidays.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org for more information.
Hartwick to have activity-filled day
HARTWICK — A Hartwick Field Day and Tractor Pull will bring together the thundering roar of tractors and whir of electric engines at Husky Field on Saturday, Aug. 12, with other events from 9 a.m. until midnight.
Sponsored by Hartwick Fire Department No. 1, the tractor pull will feature Frank Proper, known as “The Gambler.” Along with his daughter Lucy, The Gambler will run antique and modified tractors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The second annual Hartwick Electric Car Show will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. A number of electric and hybrid vehicles will be on display and their owners will share first-hand personal experiences and challenges they’ve encountered. Models will include Tesla, Hyundai and Chevy Bolt. The electric vehicles will be in the Cooperstown Youth Baseball parking lot in Hatchery Road.
A corn hole tournament will begin at 4 p.m. at Husky Field. The first prize winner will receive $200.
Vendors throughout the Husky Field area will showcase their items and an iron artist will demonstrate his craft during the day.
Local agencies, including the Otsego County Health Department and Otsego County Sheriff’s Department Hazmat Unit, will also participate, and, for those wondering about recycling, there will be a No-No Booth.
Hartwick Fire Department No. 1 will have food and drinks, including alcohol, available all day and into the evening. Root beer floats will be available at the Hartwick Historical Society booth.
At 7 p.m., The Barnyard Saints will perform. They will take an interlude at dusk for a fireworks display, and resume playing until midnight.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/54ry8p95 for more information.
Day to be devoted to agriculture
EAST MEREDITH — Agriculture Exploration Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hanford Mills Museum.
According to a media release, the region’s agricultural heritage will be celebrated.
Visitors will see a water-powered steel attrition mill in the process of grinding corn and try their hands at grinding corn with hand-operated machines.
The Learning Lab will offer hands-on activities for children related to planting and gardening and Intelligent Green Solutions will be there to talk about solar power for homes and businesses.
Visitors who bring worn clothing samples with them will be shown the basics of darning and patching by instructor Pamela Cooley.
Music will be provided from noon until 2 p.m. by Cooperstown-based contemporary folk singer-songwriter Will Walker.
Hanford Mills is at 51 County Road 12 in East Meredith.
Call 607-278-5744 or visit hanfordmills.org for more information.
Grange to welcome four more members
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville. Anna Ritchey and Maryanne Campbell will serve as greeters and provide beverages to members arrive who arrive as early as 7 p.m.
According to a media release, an obligation ceremony will be held for Carrie DeJoy, Linda Gover, Michaela Lasher and Loretta White, welcoming them into Grange membership.
Joy Hughes and Gale Sorenson were recently welcomed as associate members.
Butternut Valley Grange will host the last of seven birthday parties to be held in the state in celebration of the State Grange’s 150th birthday. It will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Grange Hall. The event will feature a chalk talk by Grange member Randy Palada and musical numbers by the Butternut Valley Grange Choir. Birthday cake and ice cream will also be served.
Donations will be collected to create birthday cake kits for area food pantries, part of a statewide community service project.
It was reported last month that food pantries in Otego, Unadilla and the Butternut Valley will also benefit from the $150 in coins collected over a period of time by two Grange teams.
