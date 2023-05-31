Perennial plants to fill library lawn
SIDNEY — The Hill and Valley Garden Club of Sidney will sponsor its perennial plant sale from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 3. The sale will be held on the front lawn of Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, the sale will include a variety of mature perennials from local gardens suitable for sun or shade.
Club members will be there to assist customers.
Troopers to check car seats for safety
UNADILLA — A safety check of child car seats will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, June 5 and 7, at New York State Police headquarters at 823 State Route 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, appointments, although not necessary, are preferred. Appointments may be made by calling 607-561-7604.
Blood drive set at area church
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, in an air conditioned room at the United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. in Worcester.
Individuals are advised to eat well, hydrate and bring identification.
Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
Appointments may be made in advance at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-733-2767 or Norma at 607-397-8119.
Quilters to take summer hiatus
COBLESKILL — The Peaceable Day Quilters Guild will gather for its last regular monthly meeting before a summer hiatus from 10:30 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, June 6, at Fusion Church Hall at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, the members will show all the projects completed over the past year created in memory of and as a salute to founding member Helene Langan. A challenge was issued last September to the membership to complete a project in one of Langan’s favorite styles, from two color quilts, quilts using primitive or 1800’s-style fabrics to embroidery, wool applique, and sunflowers.
Attendees are asked to bring dishes to pass for a pot-luck luncheon.
Updates will be given on on-going activities and charity projects. Other members will showcase other projects in the year-end show-and-tell portion of the meeting.
All are welcome, including visiting quilters from beginner to experienced.
Program designed to aid newcomers
COOPERSTOWN — A community meet-and-greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event is part of a series designed by the Welcome Home Cooperstown committee to bring new residents to the area together with longtime community members.
All community members are welcome, including newcomers and longtime residents.
As further stated in the release, future events will be held monthly on the first Tuesday. Attendance at the first meeting held May 3, brought together about 40 community members for conversation and fellowship.
Members of Welcome Home Cooperstown committee include representatives from the Village of Cooperstown, Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from Friends of the Village Library.
Golf tournament to benefit group
WEST LAURENS — The Catskill Choral Society will host a fundraising golf tournament on Wednesday, June 7, at Colonial Ridge Golf Club in West Laurens.
According too a media release, the captain and crew four 4-person event will start with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The tournament will features skins, mulligans, pin shots, 50/50 drawing, putting contest, and brown bag raffles.
There will be cash payouts for the best team scores.
The cost is $65 per player and includes a food buffet at the turn.
Contact Colonial Ridge Golf at 607 263 5291, or colonialridgegolf@gmail.com for more information and to register.
Contact the Choral Society at CCS@catskillchoral society.com or 607-435-7008 for information on sponsoring a hole sign or to donate a raffle prize.
