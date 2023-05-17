Pantry to shutter for weekend event
OTEGO — The Otego Community Food Pantry will be closed Saturday, May 20, because of Otego Sales Day.
Market offering youth activities
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will offer a free seed-planting activity for youths from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
According to a media release, participants will choose from a selection of vegetable and flower seeds, and plant them in a cup to take home. There will also be information related to the life cycle of a seed.
Saturday’s program is part of a monthly series at the Farmers’ Market. Future programs will include making veggie stamp bookmarks on June 24, a scavenger hunt on July 29, and zucchini races on Aug. 19.
Another feature scheduled for Saturday is a performance by Dave and Pam Tisch from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Farmers’ Market is at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown.
Club to provide plant selection
OTEGO — The Otego Garden Club will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, during Otego Sales Day.
The sale will take place at 9 Averill St. in Otego.
Call 607-988-6842 or 607-988-7453 for more information. Be prepared to leave a message.
Meetings designed to provide support
DELHI — Free and confidential family mental health support meetings are held monthly on the fourth Wednesday in Delhi by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware & Otsego Counties. The next one will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at United Ministry Church at 1 Church St.
According to a media release, support for families and caregivers affected by mental illness will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.