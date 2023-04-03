Project to benefit from church dinner
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its dine-in or takeout community dinner with homemade chicken and biscuits along with a dessert buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the monthly dinner in support of the on-going church interior renovation project.
Egg Hunt to be held in DeLancey
DELANCEY — An indoor-outdoor Easter Egg Hunt with prizes and refreshments will be held for children at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the United Presbyterian Church at 444 County Route 2 in DeLancey.
Participants will be divided into three groups with the oldest group hunt to be outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.