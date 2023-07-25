CCE open house set for Thursday
COOPERSTOWN — The completion of the first phase of the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension Garden Project will be marked with an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Master Gardener volunteers will guide visitors through garden beds dedicated to pollinator plants, native plants, deer resistant plants, potpourri flowers and vegetables grown in raised beds. Featured All-American Selection plants will be on full display showcasing the varieties chosen for their performance in the region by horticulturalists, as well as, vegetables and flowers from Cornell’s Vegetable Variety Garden Trails.
When the project is completed, the grounds will become a hands-on learning center for gardener education, utilizing demonstration gardens.
The event is free, open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
Library program to feature puppets
UNADILLA — The Robert Rogers Puppet Company of Castle Creek will present “Stone Soup” at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, described as charming, the original musical play that incorporates handmade puppets, was developed in support of this year’s national summer reading theme, “All Together Now,” which is focused on friendship, kindness and unity.
Call 607-369-3131 for more information.
Program planned focused on hobbies
WEST WINFIELD — Steve Davis and Richard Sherman will demonstrate their hobbies from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Davis residence at 654 U.S. Route 20 in West Winfield.
According to a media release, the free event, sponsored by the Upper Unadilla Valley Association, will feature a reconstructed antique windmill and sawmill in operation and musical keyboard instruments, the organ in particular.
