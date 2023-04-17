Aging creatively to be addressed
COOPERSTOWN — Creative Aging Specialist Christina Muscatello will present an afternoon of art, storytelling, and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the program, a presentation of the Memory Maker Project, is designed for older adults, individuals living with memory loss, and care partners.
Participation will be included with museum admission tickets which are $15 for adults and $12.50 for seniors 65 and older.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Highway 80 just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, April 20, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will be sponsor a dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21.
Dinners will cost $12, and halves will be sold for $7.
