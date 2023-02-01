Grange to sponsor games, noon meal
GILBERTSVILLE — A cabin fever event “To Shoo Away the Winter Blahs” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release the free event for everyone will start with board games and cards. At noon a covered dish luncheon will be served with each family bringing a covered dish and their own table service. Bingo with prizes will follow.
Butternut Valley Grange is sponsoring the event and will provide beverages. Each Grange family attending is asked to provide a wrapped gift valued at $3 for the bingo prizes.
Auction proceeds to benefit strip
GILBERTSVILLE — The Gilbertsville Improvement Society has mounted an online auction through Lambrecht Auction of Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the auction includes 80 items ranging from a set of German china to heirloom quality furnishings and art works by local artists.
Interested bidders may visit www.lambrechtauction.com or www.laibids.com and look for “Gilbertsville Improvement Society Fundraiser.” Bidding will close at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
An in-person preview of auction items will be available from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Gilbert Block on Commercial Street.
Purchased items are to be collected from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Gilbert Block.
Proceeds will be used for general maintenance and structural improvements of the Gilbert Block, a Neo-Tudor style strip of buildings designed by Boston architect Henry Forbes Bigelow and constructed between 1893 and 1895.
Call Lynne Ohl at 607-783-2518 for more information.
Members reception set by area group
NORWICH — Appreciation will be extended by administrators and staff to members of the Chenango County Historical Society at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. The Valentine’s Day celebration and members appreciation reception will include a viewing of “Alice’s Wonderlands: The Art of Alice Hudson” before the exhibit closes the next day.
According to a media release, works by Hudson, considered a celebrated local artist, are among the permanent collections at the Mingei International Museum in San Diego, California, and the Museum of the City of New York.
The event will be held at Ward School No. 1 at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
The required registration is due no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 10, and may be completed by calling 607-334-9227, ext. 2.
