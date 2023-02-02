Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the town municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
College releases schedule for pool
SUNY DELHI — Spring semester hours at SUNY Delhi’s swimming pool in Kunsela Hall have been announced. The semester began Jan. 30 and will end May 7.
Lap swimming will be available from 7 to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open swimming will be from 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon until 5 p.m. weekends.
A lifeguard training class pretest will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, with a $45 deposit. Students may register for a free lifeguard class with Laura Yomber at the Delhi Youth Bureau by calling 607-832-5300.
Learn to swim registration will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 25, in the lobby next to the swimming pool. Lessons will be given on a one or two day, per week schedule on Saturday mornings or Tuesday afternoons or both. The fees will be $60 for one day and $75 for two days.
The swimming pool will close for spring break after the mid-morning lap swim on Friday, March 10, and reopen on Monday, March 20.
Visit DelhiBroncos.com or Bronco Connect for registration forms.
Call Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263 for more information.
