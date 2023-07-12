July food service underway at school
STAMFORD — Stamford Central School’s Summer Food Service program began July 3, and will continue through July 28.
Meals are being provided to students in the school cafeteria without charge.
Breakfast is available from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Artists wanted to ‘Paint the Point’
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust and Cooperstown Art Association invite artists to the second annual Plein Air Painting Weekend, July 15 and 16, at Brookwood Point Conservation Area, two miles north of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Paint the Point allows artists to capture the landscape of Brookwood Point in the company of other like-minded artists. The weekend will also include painting demonstrations by artist Lisbeth Firmin.
Otsego Land Trust will provide continental breakfast and box lunches for the artists on both days. A main tent and smaller pop-up tents will be on site for relief from hot sun or inclement weather.
The public is welcome to visit Brookwood Point during the plein air event and observe art in the making.
Registered artists may exhibit and sell works created during the event at a Cooperstown Art Association gallery from Aug. 18 to Sept. 22.
Visit www.otsego landtrust.org for more information.
Ice cream to reign at Hanford Mills
EAST MEREDITH — A Dairy Exploration Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hanford Mills Museum at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith.
According to a media release, while supplies last, free samples of vanilla ice cream churned at the mill and chilled with ice harvested during the Mill’s 2023 February Ice Harvest, will be available.
Visitors will also hear about the history of Delaware County’s dairy industry. ByeBrook Farm in Bloomville will also be on site with its Farmstead Gouda cheese.
Hanford Mills Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 15. Guided tours of the water-powered sawmill, gristmill, and woodworking machines are offered each day at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. Tours may be reserved by visiting hanfordmills.org or calling 607-278-5744.
Show of quilts set to open in area
EARLVILLE — The opening of Earlville Opera House’s annual quilt show will be held for the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Quilts will be displayed in the East and West galleries.
The quilts will remain through Sept. 9, and may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.
EOH is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Visit www.earlvilleopera house.com for more information.
Walking tour set focused on windows
COOPERSTOWN — As part of its Historic Preservation Series, Otsego 2000 will present “Glorious Glass: Stained Glass Windows in Houses of Worship” from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the walking tour, led by Cindy Falk, will explore several of Cooperstown’s houses of worship with special attention to windows. Colored glass, stenciling, and painted glass have all been used in Cooperstown to create windows that have stories to tell. Participants will see representational church windows and hear more about what they have to say about the religious traditions practiced in the village.
The cost is $10 per person. Advance registration may be completed at otsego2000.org/events or by calling 607-547-8881.
Falk is the Cooperstown Graduate Program’s professor of material culture.
Tour of gardens to benefit WKC
The 32nd annual West Kortright Center Garden Tour will be held Sunday, July 16, in the East Meredith-Treadwell area.
According to a media release, the self-guided tour is described as a journey along country roads with stops at selected area private gardens. The gardens feature a wide range of landscape styles and conditions.
Registration will be limited to 40 people per 30-minute starting time, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registration is required. Tickets are $30 each and will be available at www.westkc.org until noon Friday, July 14, or until sold out.
Proceeds will support WKC, a nonprofit arts organization.
Contact info@westkc.org or 607-278-5454 for more information.
Pancake breakfast set for Sunday
CHARLOTTEVILLE — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, Charlotteville Schoolhouse, at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotte Valley Road in Charlotteville.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing and bake sale hosted by the Summit Neighbors.
