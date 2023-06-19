Authors to discuss updated history book
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Library will host local authors Nancy Einreinhofer and Suzanne Goodrich for an afternoon discussion of the newly published book “Around Springfield” at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22.
According to a media release, published by Arcadia, the book is an updated history of Springfield told through more than 200 photographs and descriptive text.
The authors will highlight the foundation of the town of Springfield and Springfield’s Fourth of July celebrations.
The book will be available to purchase. Proceeds will go to the Springfield Historical Society.
Call 315-858-5802 for more information and to register.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, and Oct 27.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Annual meeting set by association
WEST LAURENS — The annual meeting of the Bennett Cemetery Association will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the cemetery.
In the event of bad weather, the meeting will be held at the West Laurens Firehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.