Wildflower Walk set at state park
LAURENS — The 2023 Jean Miller Memorial Wildflower Walk sponsored by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Gilbert Lake State Park in Laurens.
According to a media release, participants are to meet at the beach area for the walk described as being on easy to medium terrain. Bringing water, insect repellent and binoculars is suggested. The walk will be led by DOAS member of local botanist Connie Tedesco.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/mrxvb7h7.
Miller, a DOAS founder and its longest serving president, passed away Dec. 7, 2010.
Email info@doas.us for more information.
Forest ecosystems to be explained
SHERBURNE — A monthly series called “Three Things Thursday: The World Wide Web — a bottom-up view,” will begin this week at Rogers Environmental Education Center’s Visitor Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, the series is designed for participants to leave having learned three new things.
Fungi in the forest ecosystem will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, by SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Visiting Professor Thomas Horton.
The program is $5 for members or $7.
Email ellen@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.
Church to sponsor May rummage sale
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs. The hour of 4 to 6 p.m. will feature a bag sale.
According to a media release, two rooms will be filled with clothes for everyone from infants to adults, housewares, books and toys.
The yearly fundraiser is coordinated by the Christian Fellowship and Service Guild.
Airport breakfast to offer pancakes
WESTVILLE — A fly-in pancake breakfast will be sponsored by the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Cooperstown-Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166 in Westville.
All-you-can pancakes with real maple syrup will be available along with eggs, sausage and beverages for $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Plant sale set by gardening group
COOPERSTOWN — Master Gardener Volunteers of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego County will sponsor their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the CCE Education and Outreach Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, proceeds from the sale will benefit the educational outreach of the Master Gardener program.
The sale will feature blight-resistant, deer-resistant and pollinator- attracting plants. Included will be vegetables and herbs; annuals and perennials; and a limited selection of house plants. Customers are encouraged to bring boxes to carry their purchases.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/db3cr6xf for more information.
Morning fare to be all-you-can-eat
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will host its annual spring all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Sunday, May 21, at its meeting place referred to as the old Grange building on Cemetery Road.
The menu will includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes, homemade biscuits and sausage gravy, cheese grits and homemade applesauce. Beverages will include orange juice, coffee and tea. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to12. children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Serving will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon or when the food runs out.
May fundraiser moved up a week
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS POST 2752 will sponsor its donation breakfast a week earlier this month. The dine-in or takeout meal will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at 125 Main St. in Schenevus.
The menu will include French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee.
Pancakes on menu at club breakfast
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Rod and Gun Club at 566 Butternut Road in Unadilla will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21.
The charge will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 5 to 12.
$8 for adults. Children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.