Club to finalize bird count plans
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bird Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, plans will be finalized for the 2022 Sherburne Christmas Bird Count to be held Saturday, Dec. 17. Newcomers are welcome. Club Secretary Mike DeWispelaere will also share some of his favorite wildlife photos from 2022.
This year will mark the 123rd year of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The Chenango Bird Club has participated since the late 1970s. The count area is a circle with the center being the traffic light in Sherburne and a radius of 7½ miles.
Each team of birders will take a pie-shaped segment of that circle and count the bird species and individuals that they see or hear that day. Residents who live in the count area are asked to make sure their feeders are filled if they are visible from the road and be aware that counters may be stopping in front of their house and looking toward their feeders with binoculars.
New participants are welcome to join one of the count teams. Residents may also participate if they live in the count circle and feed the birds by counting the birds at their feeders.
Email dewispmj@frontiernet.net for more information.
Bushel to screen feminist comedy
DELHI — Bushel will present a screening of “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” (Mujeres al Borde de un Ataque de Nervios), directed by Pedro Almodóvar and released in 1988, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the free program, part of the Community Film Picks series, has seating for 30. Masks are optional but encouraged.
There will be refreshments inspired by the film to include gazpacho (unadulterated) and Spanish tortilla, provided by Iris Cushing, a poet who lives in Delaware County and who chose the film for the series.
Women on the Verge of Nervous Breakdown is described as centering on voice-over actress Pepa (Carmen Maura) who is suddenly jilted by her married boyfriend and voice-over co-star Iván (Fernando Guillén).
Pepa’s frantic attempts to reach Iván by phone coincide with a madcap series of events unfolding in her high-rise Madrid apartment: Pepa’s best friend Candela (Maria Barranco) goes into hiding, Iván’s son Carlos (Antonio Banderas) shows up unexpectedly, spiked gazpacho is surreptitiously consumed, and Iván’s homicidal wife makes the scene. Almodóvar’s melodramatic heroines are irresistible in their ludic power.
The film garnered an Academy Award nomination for Almodóvar (Best Foreign Language Film, 1988).
Community Film Picks is a once-a-month film night at Bushel on third Fridays. Community members are welcome to propose films for future screenings. Email info@bushelcollective.org for more information.
The Jan. 20 film will be “Summer of Soul” chosen by Christina Hunt Wood.
