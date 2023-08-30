Potluck in Park set for Sunday
ROXBURY — A Community Potluck in Kirkside Park in Roxbury will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
According to a media release, the event is free and open to all.
Attendees are asked to provide their own place settings and bring plentiful dishes to share. A label listing the ingredients and serving utensil should also accompany each dish.
Music by Blues Maneuver will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk.
The rain date is Monday, Sept. 4.
Find Friends of Roxbury in the Catskills on Facebook or visit roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
The event has been possible with support from the Town of Roxbury, Friends of Roxbury, The Future Inn at Kirkside and Roxbury Arts Group.
Group of quilters to meet Tuesday
COBLESKILL — The Peaceable Day Quilters Quilt Guild will meet from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Fusion Church Hall at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, featured programs and events for the year will be revealed, details for the upcoming quilt show discussed, results of the summer chicken pincushion challenge will be displayed, charity projects reviewed, annual dues collected, and members will show quilt projects they worked on over the summer. All are welcome especially area quilters be they beginners or experienced.
Church to host ‘Sundae Sunday’
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host a “Sundae Sunday” on Sept. 3. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. or until the ice cream runs out.
According to a media release, all members of the greater Laurens community are invited to join the congregation for a late summer treat, fellowship and conversation.
Parking is available in the front of the church or in the rear lot.
Rural mobility to be addressed
MIDDLEFIELD — A three-member panel will discuss “Rural Public Transportation: Challenges & Opportunities at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Art Garage.
According to a media release, the event is the final program related to the exhibit Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.
Panelists include Anthony Swann-Marris from Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, David Strogatz from Bassett Research Institute and Getthere, a Southern Tier mobility management agency.
Reservations may be made by calling or texting 315-941-9607 or emailing leartgarage@gmail.com.
All are welcome. The galleries will open at 4:30 p.m.
The Art Garage is at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.