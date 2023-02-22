Dinner orders wanted by Post
SCHENEVUS — Advance orders are required by AMVETS Post 2752 for a dine-in or takeout donation Chicken Parmesan dinner to be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Local delivery will also be available.
Orders may be placed by calling 607-638-9298.
AMVETS Post 2752 is at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Program to address legal guardianship
COOPERSTOWN — A Lawyer in the Library program focused on legal guardianship will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Supreme Court Law Library at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown
According to a media release, information will be provided by Susan Lettis, an associate with the New York State Supreme Court Mental Hygiene Legal Service, on how to approach the court about appointing a legal guardian, someone who would have the authority to help an incapacitated adult manage their personal needs and/or property to include paying bills, organizing finances, applying for benefits, and making health care decisions.
The program is free and for the public.
Rabies clinic to be held in Downsville
DOWNSVILLE — Delaware County Public Health Services will sponsor a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Colchester Town Garage, at 6292 River Road in Downsville.
Previous vaccination records should be brought to the clinic.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delaware countypublic health.com for more information.
