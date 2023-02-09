Brewing kombucha to be demonstrated
NORWICH — The Chenango Family Food Co-op will host a Serendipity Tuesday Event called “Falling in Love with Brewing Kombucha,” from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 105 E. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, the program will cover all that is needed to make kombucha, described as a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black tea drink. Its purported additive health benefits will also be discussed. Presenter Tim McNerney will explain how kombucha is prepared and the ways in which it combines science and art to create an inexpensive drink for everyday use.
The CFFC’s Tuesday programs are designed to share knowledge and connect the community.
Visit www.chenango familyfoodcoop.org for more information.
School accepting fall pre-k students
MORRIS — Registration applications are being accepted for the 2023-24 school year pre-kindergarten class at Morris Central School.
According to a media release, children must be 4 years old before Dec. 1, and live in the Morris Central School District to be eligible to enroll.
Limited to 21 students, the class will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call Elaine Parker in the guidance office at 607-263-6116 by March 31, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.