Grange open house set for Saturday
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
According to a media release, in addition to showing off its most recent renovations, sales will include plants, crafts and baked goods. Tickets will be sold for a raffle to include a sewing machine, set of dishes, decorated sled, and an afghan. Winners will be drawn on Aug. 19.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
Sale to include boutique table
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Garden Club of Richfield Springs will have its annual plant and bake sale with boutique table from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday June 3, in the Richfield Springs Public Library parking lot at 102 W. Main St. in Richfield Springs.
Indoor and outdoor plants will be available for purchase.
Ice cream social to be sponsored
CHARLOTTEVILLE — An ice cream social will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse at 641 Charlotte Valley Road in Charlotteville.
Free pie and ice cream will be sponsored by the Summit Community Center.
Vendor spaces are still available on the grounds of the Schoolhouse for Charlotteville Community Day to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Email csrc641@gmail.com for more information.
Mid-morning walk will focus on birds
SHERBURNE — A free mid-morning bird walk will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, Environmental Educator Ellen Rathbone will lead walkers on a gentle stroll in search of late-spring birds.
Email ellen@friendsof rogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.
Guild to benefit from weekend barn sale
MILFORD — A Vintage Treasures barn sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, at 3975 State Highway 28 in Milford, one mile north of the traffic light.
According to a media release, the sale will include sterling, crystal, fine china, artwork, new and nearly new items, books, pottery, furniture and home furnishings.
Proceeds will benefit the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival.
History of hiking to be presented
ROXBURY — The John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge will host its second Wild Saturday program of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Hiker historian Paul Misko will present “Packed for Adventure.”
According to a media release, Misko has been hiking in the Catskills since his youth and has been researching its history for many years. He has written articles and given numerous talks on Catskill hiking and history, with a focus on the tanning industry and John Burroughs. He founded the hiking group Catskill 4000 Club.
Misko’s presentation will include the equipment, food, and clothing used by Catskill hikers in the 1800s. He will also share anecdotes found in the writings of John Burroughs.
Visit https://jbwood chucklodge.org/ for more information.
Lodge schedules monthly dinner
LAURENS — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
