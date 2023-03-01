Masons in Laurens to sponsor dinner
LAURENS — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at the Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
Quilt guild set to meet Tuesday
COBLESKILL — The Peaceable Day Quilters quilt guild will be meet from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, March 7, at Fusion Church Hall at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, Robbie Sutton will demonstrate how left-over fabric pieces can be made into useful objects, rather than just throwing them away or using them to tie up tomato plants. Members who volunteered to make dog and cat blocks for upcoming charity projects are encouraged to bring their completed blocks to the meeting. Other members will showcase their recent projects in the show-and-tell portion of the program.
Kits will be available for those who registered for the May workshop with nationally-known designer Sue Pritt.
All are welcome including area and visiting quilters from beginner to experienced.
Forums to resume at area library
ROXBURY — Following a hiatus of several years, the Tuesday Forum is scheduled to return at Roxbury Library.
According to a media release, from 10 a.m. until noon, monthly on the first Tuesday, an informational presentation will be featured with time for questions and answers.
The first speaker on Tuesday, March 7, will be Kellie Sullivan, owner of Kaatskill Eldercare in Roxbury, who will describe the services offered there.
Members of Roxbury Central School’s senior class will present the forum on April 4, and will provide information about smart phones, Facebook, Instagram, and Snap Chat.
On Tuesday, May 2, Medicare with Robin will be the featured presentation.
Roxbury Library is at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information and to reserve a seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.