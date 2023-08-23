Yard sale day set in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a community-wide yard sale day Saturday, Aug. 26.
Sale times vary. Maps will be available at the Fly Creek General Store, the society’s building at 208 Cemetery Road, the Methodist Church, where there will also be a yard and bake sale; and at the individual sales throughout the community. Lunch will be available at 208 Cemetery Road from 11 a.m. until sold out and the society’s museum will be open.
Call 607-547-8321 for more information.
Writers to present selected readings
SALT SPRINGVILLE — Members of the Central NY Writers Workshop will present a free public reading of their poetry and fiction from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Windfall Dutch Barn in Salt Springville.
According to a media release, among those expected to participate are Bob Bensen, Julia Suarez Hayes, Clare Wettemann, Hilda Wilcox and Mary Ann Whelan.
If using GPS navigation, the Barn’s address is 2009 Clinton Road in Fort Plain.
Call 518-992-2976 for more information.
Show to feature antique engines
FLY CREEK — Antique engines will be displayed and demonstrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard.
According to a media release, from single-cylinder gas engines, including names like Hercules, Economy, Jaeger, and McCormick, to the operation of hit-and-miss machinery – the show is described as a symphony of nostalgia. Engines, dating back to the 1900’s that powered early agricultural machinery and paved the way for modern innovation, will once again come to life.
In addition to the show, the Mill will host a performance by Ody B. Goldy at the snack barn from noon until 4 p.m.
Visit www.flycreekcidermill.com for more information.
Post schedules Sunday breakfast
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor an eat-in or takeout donation breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Post on Main Street in Schenevus.
Pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee will be served.
Author to show photos, new book
ANDES — The Andes Society for History and Culture will sponsor a presentation and signing by William Abranowicz of Margaretville, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at 288 Main St. in Andes.
According to a media release, Abranowicz will present a selection of works from his 50-year photography career and his newest book, “Country Life: Homes of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley.” The book includes images of the domestic lives of creatives in the Catskills and Hudson Valley.
Entry is by free-will donation. A book signing will follow with proceeds benefiting the society.
Call Joanne at 917-922-2496 for more information.
Program set on 1850 steamboat
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Historical Society will host a free program for the interested public on the steamboat “Enterprise” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
According to a media release, the program will be presented by Richard Palmer of Syracuse, an amateur historian who has written books on early public transportation. The “Enterprise” was built in Bainbridge in 1850.
