Center schedules March activities
SIDNEY — An open acoustic jam will be held for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney. Participants will be asked to make a $5 donation.
A greeting card making class will be taught from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, for a $15 fee. Participants are asked to register by emailing Glisteningwaterllc@ gmail.com. Later that evening, a Comedy Night with Dan Viola will be presented at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. The doors will open at 7 p.m.
Find the CCC on Facebook for more information.
Fire service elects slate of officers
GILBERTSVILLE — An election of officers was held recently by members of the Gilbertsville Fire Department. They are Chief David Robinson, First Assistant Chief Chris Orals, Second Assistant Chief Mike Tiffany, Captain Dan Bachman, First Lieutenant Brian DeGroat, President John Mason, Vice President Dave Haynes, Treasurer Scot Lueck, Secretary Dawn Wheeler, Fire Police Captain Don Osborne, Chaplain Randy Palada and Trustees Jim Pochy, Jim Van Dusen, Joe Stockdale, Joel Perkosky and Ken Held.
According to a media release, the department responded to 28 calls in 2022 and logged 1,055 work hours. Calls included fires, motor vehicle accidents, downed trees and mutual aid.
Emergency Squad Captain Steve Gayle noted in the release that the squad responded to 135 calls in 2022, logged more than 400 work-hours and traveled 3,625 miles.
The department has drills every Thursday night. Anyone interested in joining the department is welcome to attend a drill or contact any member for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.