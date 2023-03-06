Anthology to be discussed by poets
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
According to a media release, the program will feature the co-authors of the poetry anthology, “Our Ancestors Did Not Breath This Air.” They include Aleena Shabbir, Afeefah Khazi-Syed, Marwa Abdulhai, Ayse Guvenilir, Maisha M. Prome, and Mariam Eman Dogar. All Muslim women, the publication explores family, identity, and homeland.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information, including how to participate.
Corned beef to be served in Laurens
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor a dine-in or takeout $10 corned beef and cabbage dinner for the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.